The future of the 24 Hour Fitness on 500 El Camino Real in San Mateo is in doubt after the property owners submitted plans to renovate the building and turn it into a commercial office space.
The property owner, real estate company Westlake Realty, has submitted plans to change the use from an existing health studio to a proposed Class A commercial office use. In addition to exterior improvements, it would add a 6,787 square foot third floor to the existing two-story building for office space and landscape changes to the building frontage and a private rooftop deck. According to Westlake’s website, the proposal calls for relocating the main entrance of the building to South El Camino Real, installing large windowpanes for more natural light and a wraparound balcony with greenery and multiple outdoor seating areas. The downtown San Mateo building is near Central Park and West Fifth Avenue. The total building area would be around 27,000 square feet, with construction estimated to start in 2022 if approved and finish in 2023.
