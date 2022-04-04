San Carlos is looking to increase the number of employees it has on its payroll by 17% as the city prepares for substantial development growth and increased demand for city services in the coming years.
In total, the city is looking to add 14 new positions to its departments that has been running with a small crew, Administrative Services Director Rebecca Mandenhall said during a discussion on the city’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 midcycle budget update at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Following unanimous council support of the budget adjustments, the city’s General Fund expenditures will now increase to more than $55 million after the move will add more than $3.25 million to cover the salary adjustments and new employee packages for the positions.
Among the new titles will be a communications manager, communications coordinator, senior sustainability analyst, assistant community development director, building inspector, public work inspector and a management analyst.
City Manager Jeff Maltbie said the city can afford the increased expenditures given that property tax revenue has steadily increased year over year and have regularly resulted in budget surpluses even in pandemic years when other tax revenues were down. The city will also recoup some of the cost for the positions as development in the east side gets underway, bringing in development fees and adding new properties to the city’s tax roll, Mandenhall and Maltbie said.
“Do we have the money to be able to afford these additions as we move forward? ... I believe the answer to that is yes,” Malbie said. “It’s time to invest some of that annual savings back into our operating budget anticipating that investment will also return dividends as we move forward.”
The investments are also vital for ensuring staff can keep up with its workload, Maltbie said, having discussed with department heads to review budgets and request additional funding that aligned with the city’s Strategic Plan.
Key focuses of the plan include child care and youth planning, addressing climate change, increasing housing, revamping the downtown, developing a Northeast Area Specific Plan, senior services and programming and improving mobility, traffic and transportation infrastructure. But these “above the water line” initiatives are in addition to the city’s everyday operations, reinforcing staff requests for more support.
“It’s truly a reflection of our council priorities and our strategic planning,” Councilmember Ron Collins said. “It’s also just nice to see that our financial position has improved steadily throughout the years despite some funding shortfalls. … To me, it’s all just a reflection of really good planning, good execution by staff and good decisions by not only this council but prior councils.”
Councilmembers also unanimously approved adjustments to the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Capital Fund Budget to increase investments in infrastructure improvements across the city. Projects include substantial investments in street resurfacing projects, sidewalk and pedestrian improvements, a Northeast Area Specific Plan, safe routes to schools, replacement of Fire Station 16 and the Cherry Street Below Market Rate Housing development.
Councilmembers also lauded staff for beginning work on initiatives called out in the city’s recently adopted East Side Innovation District Vision Plan. Capital funds were requested to support a District Master Streetscape Plan, a parking strategy, a Pulgas Creek Watershed Study and consultant fees to implement greater protections for streams and to address traffic concerns in the area.
“I’m pleased to see we’re bringing elements of our vision plan to life for the east side,” Mayor Sara McDowell said. “This is not a document that is sitting around collecting dust.”
