San Bruno police are prepping for Fourth of July celebrations with safety tips and rules regarding fireworks now that gatherings are allowed again.
The city is one of two in San Mateo County that allow safe and sane fireworks, with Pacifica being the other one. Fire Chief Ari Delay explained safe and sane fireworks must have a fire marshal seal to be allowed, to know which ones are legal and safe. Fireworks must be at least 10 feet away from any structures, only used on private property and not used near flammable materials such as grass, trees and garbage. It is important to keep an extinguisher, hose or other water source nearby. And lastly, recently used fireworks must be disposed of in a nonflammable container with a cover.
“We had some instances where they’ve been disposed of improperly and they started fires in garbage trash cans and also a couple of structures in the previous years,” Delay said.
Use or possession of illegal fireworks can also result in a $1,000 fine. This can include social host citations which means if someone is hosting a gathering on the Fourth of July, they are responsible for making sure there are no illegal fireworks. The person in charge of the gathering can be fined whether or not they are actually lighting or possessing the fireworks.
Safe and sane fireworks use is permitted starting June 28 from noon to 9 p.m. and on July 4 from noon to 11 p.m. If used outside these times, a person can be subjected to the $1,000 fine.
Police Chief Ryan Johansen went over their preparation before the Fourth of July including outreach efforts to educate the public about the different laws pertaining to safe and sane and illegal fireworks use, establishing preventative contact with individuals who’ve been cited or problem residents who had illegal firework use in the past, and putting some enforcement details on overtime before the Fourth of July.
The police department will have an extra engine company on July 4 and have all fire prevention staff on duty. It developed a joint fire/police public service announcement highlighting some of the important safety tips, and conducted a mandatory safety meeting with all booth operators that sell fireworks in the city of San Bruno.
All police staff will be working on the Fourth of July and will be using a variety of different techniques including use of marked and unmarked vehicles.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.