San Bruno police are on the lookout for a woman last seen Nov. 29.
The woman, Lorie Esposito, 61, is not believed to be associated with a vehicle. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 130 pounds, with gray hair. She wears prescription eyeglasses. Family called police to the Shelter Creek condominiums at 701 Shelter Creek Lane at 11:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
