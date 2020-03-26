SamTrans began implementing rear-door boarding on buses with multiple doors in its fixed route service to comply with social distancing recommendations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the transit agency.
ADA passengers and those needing assistance will still be able to board through the front doors and there will be no fares collected until further notice. With zero fare collection in place, SamTrans anticipates monthly revenue fare loss of $1.3 million, according to the transit agency.
SamTrans continues to serve riders who rely on public transit for vital access to resources, and is committed to the well-being and health of our bus operators and riders. While onboard the bus, riders should try and stay 6 feet apart from fellow passengers. SamTrans is maintaining daily onboard cleaning and sanitation protocol, according to the transit agency.
If passengers have questions regarding fares, they should call the SamTrans Customer Service Center at (800) 660-4287 or (TTY) 650) 508-6448 for those who are hearing impaired.
