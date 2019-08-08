Bus fare will remain the same for a single ride and the local day pass will be $1 less, going from $5.50 to $4.50, after the SamTrans Board of Directors voted on the changes Wednesday in light of strengthened finances with the passage of the Measure W half-cent sales tax increase in June.
The adult base fare will remain at $2.25. Eligible discount and youth one-way ride will remain at $1.10 and the local day pass will cost $2, in response to public comments at the July 10 public hearing. There will be no charge for transferring between local SamTrans routes when using Clipper or the SamTrans Mobile app, and there will no longer be a departure fare type for riders out of San Francisco, according to SamTrans.
SamTrans will also no longer sell metal tokens and is replacing them with paper ones, saving the transit agency approximately $250,000 a year. Riders can still use metal tokens they have already purchased. The agency also will eliminate change cards, group sales and the 50-ticket ride book. A one-way express fare of $4.50 will be established for the newly redefined express service, such as Route FCX that will launch Aug. 19. In addition, it will define mictrotransit and taxi voucher service in the fare structure, according to SamTrans.
SamTrans will begin implementing these changes, with all of them expected to be in effect by 2020.
