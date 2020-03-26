A restitution report is due Thursday for a 21-year-old San Mateo resident sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder for using a metal jack lift handle to strike a man outside an apartment.
Donis Bautistavasquez attacked the victim on March 3, 2019, after they got into a fight inside a parked vehicle, prosecutors said.
As the victim lay on the ground unconscious, the defendant struck the victim on the back of the head repeatedly and continued the attack, prosecutors said.
Surveillance video recorded the attack that sent the victim to Stanford Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.