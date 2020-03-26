court logo 2

A restitution report is due Thursday for a 21-year-old San Mateo resident sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder for using a metal jack lift handle to strike a man outside an apartment.

Donis Bautistavasquez attacked the victim on March 3, 2019, after they got into a fight inside a parked vehicle, prosecutors said.

As the victim lay on the ground unconscious, the defendant struck the victim on the back of the head repeatedly and continued the attack, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video recorded the attack that sent the victim to Stanford Hospital.

