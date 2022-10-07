The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Seaport Refining & Environmental LLC, the owner and operator of a petroleum refinery in Redwood City, over claims of violations of the Clean Water Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
The refinery, which receives and processes waste fuel including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, is located near Redwood Creek and First Slough, which flow to the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean. Seaport Refining produces approximately 2,200 pounds of hazardous waste per month. As a result of the EPA’s findings, the company will pay $127,192 in civil penalties and implement compliance tasks: including developing an air emission monitoring plan, submitting quarterly air emission monitoring results, and inspecting and repairing the facility’s tanks, according to the EPA.
