The Redwood City Police Department is refining its security plans related to community events and large public gatherings in the aftermath of several recent tragedies both locally and nationally.
In an announcement Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Police Department said it does not make public specific information regarding security plans and staffing for special events, but believes it is important to address the security concerns of our residents and keep them informed about its efforts.
Some of the security measures we currently use and/or plan to incorporate at public events include extensive coordination and planning with event organizers and appropriate city staff; an individual threat assessment of each event and analysis of current threat conditions and trends. It also includes the use of blocking vehicles and fortified barriers to mitigate the impact of intentional vehicle attacks and errant drivers; the use of fencing and other barriers to restrict personnel access and control crowd movement; increased overt use of tactical personnel with specialized equipment; select distribution of mass casualty medical triage kits; assignment of personnel to elevated positions of observation and additional police staffing, including both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel, according to the announcement.
These and other measures are intended to dissuade criminals from carrying out acts of violence, troubleshoot potential threats, provide a sense of comfort for event attendees, and reduce emergency response time to a critical incident, according to the announcement.
Anyone wanting to report suspicious activity can call the non-emergency number at (650) 780-7100 and selecting option 5, or report an emergency by calling or texting 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.