For every five people pulled out of homelessness in Oakland another three come in, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier was told Monday in Redwood City.
Councilwoman Diana Reddy told Speier, D-San Mateo, about a February conference in Oakland to end homelessness and the figures from Mayor Libby Schaaf.
“We’re doing what we can but it’s just an enormous issue,” Reddy said.
Speier, at the Redwood City Council meeting to provide a legislative update, recalled then-San Francisco mayor Ed Lee telling her that it cost $60,000 a year per person — because of such expenses as emergency room visits — to allow people to live on the streets.
Providing housing cost $30,000, Lee had said, Speier recounted.
The congresswoman was also advised Monday that children of immigrant families detained at the U.S border end up in local schools suffering from severe trauma. Schools need more resources, Speier was told.
The congresswoman asked councilmembers to think of a pilot program in Redwood City for mental health counseling and that she would try to get funding for that effort in a Congressional appropriations bill.
Vice Mayor Shelly Masur said at the start of the meeting that housing and homelessness, transportation, children and youth are the top three priorities for Redwood City.
Over the past 18 months, more than 500 new affordable units have been approved and are expected to open within the next two years, Masur said.
Redwood City is also developing recommendations for a safe parking program for people living in RVs. Proposals are expected to go before the City Council this spring.
Bianchini’s Market in San Carlos catered fruit and refreshments for the 12:30 p.m. meeting Monday in the council chambers on the legislative update. The cost was $210.
