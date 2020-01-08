A fire that started in a homeless camp in Redwood City Monday afternoon was extinguished before causing significant damage, according to the fire department.
The fire ignited at 3:39 p.m. in one of several homeless camps located in a wooded area owned by Caltrans between the IHOP restaurant on Veterans Boulevard and the Highway 101/Whipple Avenue interchange. The fire, which mostly burned trash left by the campers, filled the sky with smoke and damaged a fence and adjacent trees, but was knocked down before spreading to nearby buildings, said Battalion Chief Dan Abrams. There were no injuries.
Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.