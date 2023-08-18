The San Mateo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person who was last seen in July.
Dami Kim, 39, was reported missing on July 19 after last contacting a friend on July 12 in San Mateo. Police said Thursday that Kim and her pet dog, a tan toy poodle named Curry, were last seen near the Bridgepointe Apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on July 12.
