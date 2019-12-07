BART police are on the lookout for a man who may have committed a sexual assault early Friday, Dec. 6, in an elevator at the Millbrae Station parking garage.
The alleged assault took place sometime in the overnight hours when BART trains were not in service. A BART station agent located a woman through a closed-circuit television in the station before it opened and called police. Upon contact by police, she said she was assaulted, according to BART.
The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Roberto Marenco, who is a transient. Marenco is 6 feet 2 inches, weighs approximately 220 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and is Hispanic. The suspect’s vehicle has been identified as a white Ford cargo van with a California license plate number of 7V40543.
BART Police are currently gathering evidence and reviewing surveillance video. There was a working surveillance camera in the elevator where the incident is believed to have taken place. Detectives are also working to determine whether the suspect and victim may have known each other previously.
Anyone who has information should contact BART police at (510) 464-7045.
