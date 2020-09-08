A withdrawl
Someone broke the front window of a store on Alameda de las Pulgas in unincorporated San Mateo County and stole two cash registers it was reported at 4:36 a.m. Friday, July 31.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone on Broadway was arrested for being drunk in public, it was reported at 2:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
Disturbance. Someone was assaulted by their relative on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 1:18 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Assault. An employee was assaulted by an ex-employee on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 7:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Arrest. Someone on El Camino Real was arrested for being drunk in public, it was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
FOSTER CITY
Property incident. Someone on Plaza View Lane stole a cellphone and refused to return it, it was reported at 2:34 p.m.. Friday, Aug. 14.
Harassing phone calls. Someone on Bounty Drive received unwanted text messages and found an unknown person impersonating them online, it was reported at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. Someone spray painted the ground of a new park on Florida Avenue, it was reported at 10:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
Grand theft. Two people punched another person on Crestmoor Drive, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
