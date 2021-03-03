A father and son are dead from an apparent murder-suicide shooting in the 2400 block of Carlmont Drive Monday morning, according to Belmont police.
Belmont police Lt. Peter Lotti said law enforcement is still investigating and that no motive has been determined yet.
“It’s very uncommon. It’s a very tragic incident,” Lotti said.
The initial police investigation suggests the son shot his father before taking his own life, Belmont police said in a Tuesday update. The father, 70, lived at the residence, while his son, 28, did not, although he was a guest and welcomed at the residence, Lotti said. Both likely died from gunshot wounds. The police do not believe anybody else lived at the residence other than the father. Belmont police went to the residence 8:20 a.m. March 1. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.
Lotti said this type of isolated incident is an uncommon occurrence in Belmont and hoped to have more information about the case available next week.
Belmont police are working with the Coroner’s Office and the San Mateo County Crime Lab on the investigation. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has not released the identities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.