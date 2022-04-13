Plans to redevelop a shuttered Office Depot with a 216,000-square-foot apartment building including commercial space on the first floor have been submitted in Millbrae.
A five-story, 232-unit building would replace the existing single-story structure and adjacent surface level parking lot at 959 El Camino Real near the city’s downtown corridor. A parking garage with 314 spaces would be included, and 20 units would be available with below market-rate rents.
The proposal was submitted to the city June 30 last year by Texas based developer High Street Residential. The project has yet to be reviewed by the Planning Commission and a date for review has not yet been set, according to city spokesperson Justine Bleeker.
Plans indicate the building would include 187,450 square feet of residential space, 17,045 square feet of ground floor commercial and 11,522 square feet of amenity space on the 1.8-acre lot. On-site parking would be available for both the retail and residential uses.
The property is owned by Bay Properties Inc. and was last sold in 2014, according to the county Assessor’s Office.
