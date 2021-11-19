The Caltrain Holiday Train will make its return Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, to bring good tidings and cheer to families along the Peninsula as part of its annual toy drive, according to the transit agency.
The Holiday Train, which had taken a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, is decorated with more than 75,000 glittering lights. This special train will visit nine Caltrain stations in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties over the weekend. At each of the train’s 20-minute station stops, people can join in singing with onboard carolers and the Salvation Army Christmas Brass Ensemble. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their extended family — including Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer — will get off the train to greet kids and pose for pictures. To ensure its commitment to public safety, people planning to attend this event should be mindful that Caltrain requires face coverings at all of its stations.
Prior to the arrival of the train, families can enjoy free entertainment at each of the Holiday Train station stops as well as local community events like the Hometown Holidays Parade in Redwood City and the inaugural Winter Ice Rink in Downtown Sunnyvale. Holiday Train ambassadors will be onsite to help direct people to the donation bins and will have special giveaways for those in attendance.
“We are grateful to the generous Bay Area residents who have donated more than 50,000 toys since the start of this local tradition in 2001,” said Acting Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. “This event would not be possible without the support from our in-kind sponsors and our staff for helping us provide this magical experience to the communities we serve.”
Caltrain is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and The Salvation Army for donations.
Holiday Train Schedule: Saturday, Dec. 4, San Francisco 4 p.m.; Redwood City 6:10 p.m.; Mountain View 6:50 p.m.; Sunnyvale 7:30 p.m.; Santa Clara 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, San Francisco 4 p.m.; Millbrae 5:40 p.m; Burlingame 6:10 p.m.; San Mateo 6:40 p.m.; and Menlo Park 7:25 p.m.
