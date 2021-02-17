A pediatrician who works at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford in Palo Alto accused of trying to lure a self-declared girl for sex during a sting operation Feb. 5 will appear in court Wednesday for arraignment on three felony charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Dr. Dylan O’Connor, 33, from Redwood City, is being charged with one count of distributing lewd material to a minor, one count to meet a minor for lewd acts and attempted use of minor for sexual acts, the DA’s Office said. If convicted, he would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He will appear in court at 9 a.m.
O’Connor allegedly started texting with an 18-year-old woman, who, after communicating with him, lied and told him she was 16 to get him to stop communicating, the DA’s Office said. He allegedly did not, and the woman notified law enforcement who then set up a sting operation as the 16-year-old Feb. 5, where O’Connor was found with a blanket and condoms, the DA’s Office said.
With assistance from the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC Unit, Hillsborough Police Department Investigations Bureau and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Inspector’s Unit, a search warrant was served on the suspect’s residence after his arrest. Other electronic devices were seized to identify additional victims, according to police. He is out on $50,000 bail.
