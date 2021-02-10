Gabriel VandamBallard

Gabriel VandamBallard

A Pacifica man was arrested Friday, Feb. 5, while in his car at Gray Whale Cove with a girl he had just sexually assaulted — one of four he had met online and exchanged sex acts for tobacco and drugs, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel VandamBallard, 24, met at least four juvenile females on social media. At approximately 1:50 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were conducting proactive patrols in the Gray Whale Cove area and ran across VandamnBallard’s vehicle broken down near La Costanera Restaurant. In the vehicle with him was one of the victims. Vandamballard was taken into custody after deputies learned that Vandamballard had just sexually assaulted this victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Vandamballard has been known to frequent the San Mateo County coast, Pacifica and Daly City areas. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives have reason to believe there are additional victims.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Joe Fava (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription