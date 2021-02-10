A Pacifica man was arrested Friday, Feb. 5, while in his car at Gray Whale Cove with a girl he had just sexually assaulted — one of four he had met online and exchanged sex acts for tobacco and drugs, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabriel VandamBallard, 24, met at least four juvenile females on social media. At approximately 1:50 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were conducting proactive patrols in the Gray Whale Cove area and ran across VandamnBallard’s vehicle broken down near La Costanera Restaurant. In the vehicle with him was one of the victims. Vandamballard was taken into custody after deputies learned that Vandamballard had just sexually assaulted this victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Vandamballard has been known to frequent the San Mateo County coast, Pacifica and Daly City areas. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives have reason to believe there are additional victims.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Joe Fava (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org.
