As flames continue to rage across southern San Mateo County and a growing number of residents are asked to evacuate their homes, a system of private and public agencies have collaborated on efforts to provide assistance to distraught communities.
“Our people are showing up in every single way they can and we’ve been partnering with the Red Cross, and A.L.A.S. for support. I’m grateful for that and for the people volunteering,” said Arlae Alston, the program director for Puente, a nonprofit based in La Honda and Pescadero focused on community advocacy.
Puente, staffed with a 30-person-team, has partnered with Half Moon Bay-based Latino-focused nonprofit Ayudando Latinos A Soñar and the Northern California Coastal Region of the American Red Cross to provide assistance to families forced to evacuate their homes. Originally faced with processing 1,000 San Mateo County residents, a new evacuation order has escalated that number to 3,660 individuals, some who will find shelter with loved ones and many who will need housing within hotels.
“We’re working on getting more hotel rooms. My people working on hotel vouchers have been struggling mainly with finding hotels that accept pets and finding hotels in Half Moon Bay is more challenging. For our community … a lot of them don’t want to leave their area but we’ll have to do what we have to do,” said Alston, a Santa Cruz County resident who received an evacuation notice herself.
While Alston noted difficulty in finding placement for evacuees, San Mateo County Chief Communications Officer Michelle Durand said county sheltering efforts have not faced many hurdles. Just under 50 hotels rooms have been reserved for about 300 individuals through county efforts. An additional 40 rooms have been reserved by the Red Cross while Puente has reserved 22 hotel rooms for evacuees.
A total of 50,000 people have been evacuated, most within Santa Cruz County. The fires, believed to be caused by lightning strikes over the weekend, have grown to cover approximately 48,000 acres of dry, brushy wildland. With 0% containment, fire officials have warned residents situations could continue to worsen into the weekend with the potential for an additional round of lightning storms.
Out of an abundance of caution, officials released a mandatory evacuation notice Thursday for residents living in Pescadero, La Honda, San Gregorio, Bean Hollow, Red Barn, Skylonda, Langley Hill and Russian Bridge. With state resources largely depleted due to numerous active wildland fires across California, local firefighter agencies have deployed support personnel.
“This fire is completely out of control and our main priority is trying to save human life and animals and livestock,” said San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals who also sits on the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Board.
The agency, which represents San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont, has deployed a strike team consisting of two engines staffed with eight personnel. Goethles, among other officials, noted city agencies remain prepared to respond to local emergencies despite the current crisis.
Out of an abundance of caution, officials released a mandatory evacuation notice Thursday for residents living in Pescadero, La Honda, Sky Londa, Langley Hill and the areas of Russian Bridge, San Gregorio, Bean Hollow and Red Barn. With state resources largely depleted due to numerous active wildland fires across California, local firefighter agencies have deployed support personnel.
From varying city agencies, roughly 80 firefighters, approximately 22 strike teams, have been assigned to the CZU August Lightning Complex, the culmination of three separate fires. Resources currently assigned to the scene include 44 engines, 21 water trucks, 10 bulldozers and seven helicopters.
County park rangers have also been deployed out to assist with firefighting efforts resulting in the closure of all county parks until further notice, according to a statement from the parks department.
FEMA also approved a request for federal fund assistance which can cover up to 75% of eligible firefighter costs, according to a Thursday press release.
Following the moving of an emergency center from Pescadero High School to Half Moon Bay High School, the county opened an additional location at the San Mateo County Event Center. As the number of evacuees continue to grow, a greater amount of space to allow for social distancing is required while evacuees either find shelter with loved ones or with hotel rooms, said Durand.
Because of the high volume of hoteling, those looking to provide assistance are asked to submit financial donations to either the Red Cross or Puente’s Emergency Fire Relief Fund which has raised over $45,000 thus far. Though items like nonperishable foods and clothing may be requested down the line, Alston and county officials have discouraged such donations due to COVID-related concerns and management requirements associated with processing the donations.
“Thank you to anyone who wants to drop off goods but please do not,” said Durand. “Financial resources allow flexibility for first responders to decide what’s needed. In a disaster, donation management can become its own thing because you have all these goods on site that someone has to process.”
Though not accepting most goods, the centers are accepting donations of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and sanitizer. Virginia Chang Kiraly, a director of the Menlo Park Fire District and a Red Cross volunteer, also implored locals to consider contributing financial donations to Puente’s fund.
“The biggest need right now is raising money for the Emergency Fire Relief Fund. … If people want to help, contribute money. If they know someone who needs to evacuate, go to Half Moon Bay High School to get a hotel voucher,” said Chang Kiraly, adding people can call the Puente office to be added to a list for goods donations.
