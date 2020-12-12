court logo 2

A 62-year-old man from Oregon pleaded no contest to felony elder abuse after allegedly stabbing his father in Belmont with two kitchen knives about 8 to 10 inches long in October 2019, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Thomas Love from Beaverton, Oregon, will get no more than three years in state prison, with the sentence on March 12. Love was visiting and staying with his parents in their Belmont home when he allegedly stabbed his father, inflicting two puncture wounds and cuts to his father’s hands and wrists. During the unprovoked attack, Love said something about “getting rid of the Irish” and was acting abnormally, the DA’s Office said.

Love then called his sister on the phone and asked her to come to their parents’ home due to a medical emergency. She asked Love to call 911, but Love refused. Love’s sister arrived at the home and found her bleeding father. She drove her father to the hospital. The Belmont Police Department was informed of the stabbing and arrested Love after finding him in his parent’s home, sitting on the couch. Love’s father is expected to recover from his injuries, the DA’s Office said.

