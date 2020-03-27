A Woodside man, who prosecutors say tried to steal a $12,500 watch he saw on Craigslist and pepper sprayed the seller outside a San Bruno bank, pleaded not guilty when arraigned Thursday.
John Vellequette, 21, dropped the watch Feb. 8 and the seller recovered it after Vellequette fled the area, prosecutors said.
The San Bruno Police Department found video surveillance from a San Ramon police investigation involving a similar robbery by Vellequette in the city in Contra Costa County, according to prosecutors.
The would-be watch seller in San Bruno picked Vellequette out of a photographic lineup as the robber, prosecutors said.
