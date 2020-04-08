A transient, who prosecutors say pulled a 28-year-old woman and held against her will outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Burlingame, pleaded not guilty Monday to battery and indecent exposure.
Yin Edgardo Welcher, 18, approached the woman Friday as she was smoking outside the hotel, told her she was beautiful, tried to kiss her and chased after her when the woman walked away, prosecutors said.
Welcher grabbed her hand and forced it to his genitals over his clothing, held her against the wall with his forearm and exposed himself before masturbating, prosecutors said.
The woman struck the hotel doors with her cellphone and was able to pull away, prosecutors said.
Video surveillance caught the alleged attack and Hyatt security recognized the defendant as a transient who hung around the hotel, according to prosecutors.
The Burlingame Police Department located and arrested Welcher the next day.
An April 20 preliminary hearing is set in the case.
