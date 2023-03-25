Daily Journal SM Local Government Generic logo.jpg

To help alleviate parking losses from the 2022 North Central Bike Lanes project, the City Council has called for more policies to improve neighborhood parking options in its upcoming Complete Streets Plan.

Speaking at a March 20 meeting, the council made clear it was dissatisfied with the aftermath of the North Central Bike Lanes Project after hearing from numerous residents. The project removed 200 spaces to bring in a bicycle boulevard and bicycle lanes on Humboldt Street and bicycle lanes on Poplar and Indian avenues to connect to the North San Mateo Drive project. The controversial project received significant resistance from neighborhood residents because of the parking loss in an already crowded neighborhood, with concerns about the lack of outreach or recognition of the lack of parking in the area due to the narrow streets. Many residents in North Central have complained about the program’s harmful effects and argued the parking mitigation measures the city promised to offset the loss have not worked.

