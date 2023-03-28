Editor,
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 5:04 am
Editor,
At Monday night’s City Council Complete Streets session, more than 20 people stayed beyond 11 p.m. to speak on the damaging impact of Humboldt Street’s 200+ parking space removal for a bike lane. More stayed online.
Earlier, community members took councilmembers on walking tours, highlighting the severe impact of lost parking and other issues. Speakers were well spoken, respectful and effective, and the City Council listened with good questions and input. Humboldt grant money had a deadline, and staff had to move quickly to place it. Complete Streets also has a deadline, causing concern.
The council was asked to respond to the ongoing destructive results of parking removal before starting the new Complete Streets grant.
Humboldt Street community engagement was seen as rebuffed disregard. In spite of loud and multiple pleas to retain parking with Share the Road bike lanes, over 200 parking spots were eliminated.
Now residents, struggling with rain, poor lighting and crowded streets, drag equipment home for blocks to protect it from car theft, to be ticketed for a tire on the curb. There is feeling that these neighborhoods are being used for outsiders’ agendas, and are penalized as a result, (e.g., remove parking, then increase ticket monitoring).
In the city’s defense, they thought red curbs were helping. Monday night the council implemented a North Central circulation study. I was impressed with the thoughtful community presentations, and the council’s respectful listening concern. It is a delight to see things work the way they should. Good job community and council.
C. Gillett
San Mateo
