Burlingame High School is set to have a new principal, Dr. Jennifer Fong, to replace Paul Belzer, who served as its principal since 2016.
Fong will be recommended to the San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees to serve as the new principal at its June 9 board meeting. With board approval, she will be starting at the school with about 1,500 students July 1.
Fong has been in San Francisco Unified School District since 1996 as a science teacher then an assistant principal at Mission High School and Abraham Lincoln High School. She then became the supervisor of English Learner Support Services at SFUSD. She has led the College and Career Readiness program for the past eight years.
Fong earned a Bachelor of Arts in biology and teaching from Yale University. She then earned a Master of Arts in educational administration, policy and analysis from Stanford University and a Doctorate of Education from the University of California, Berkeley. She is the recipient of numerous teaching honors and awards as well as the author of articles and other publications. At Yale, she played softball where she was recognized as an Academic All-American. She has coached baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball during her career.
“I am honored to join the Burlingame High School community,” Fong said in a press release. “It is a privilege to work surrounded by high achievement, excellence and a caring environment.”
