Sheila Gilson has been named senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente San Mateo Service Area that includes the South San Francisco and Redwood City medical centers and serves more than 257,000 members.
“I am proud to work alongside our dedicated care teams who put our members and patients’ needs at the forefront of everything they do,” Gilson said. “We will continue to build upon our mission of improving the overall health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.”
