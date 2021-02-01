A new scenic slice of open space along the Burlingame Bayfront is available to the public behind the new Oculus building, where community members can enjoy the expansive natural environment.
Development company Kylli constructed the new park along the waterfront near the Sanchez channel adjacent to the sweeping commercial project at 300 Airport Blvd. as part of the community benefits package agreed upon with city officials.
Kylli General Manager Jim St. Marie said the company was proud to establish the amenity complementing the scenic setting east of Highway 101, near where the former city’s drive-in theater was located.
“It’s great. It’s a really nice place,” said O’Brien.
Kylli purchased the site in 2016, broke ground the following year on the project which was leased entirely in 2018 by Facebook to host its virtual reality subsidiary Oculus. The 800,000-square-foot project is comprised of six buildings, with four office buildings, an amenities building and a parking garage.
O’Brien said the construction is completed, interior work is underway and the tenant is expected to finish two buildings at the eastern section of the site next month. The other buildings should be completed in March or April. In all, he anticipated the buildings will be prepared for occupancy by the summer.
Building the project took about two years, with delays caused by inclement weather followed by the onset of the pandemic, said O’Brien.
For his part, O’Brien said the company took seriously the health hazard posed to builders by COVID-19, which required establishing a variety of safety standards once construction could begin again following the shelter-in-place mandate.
“There were a lot of protocols in place, but it does slow down progress. You are not able to get as much done,” said O’Brien, who estimated completion was ultimately postponed several months by the variety of setbacks and delays.
Looking ahead toward the day when the site is occupied, O’Brien said he anticipates it will serve not only as a commercial hub but also a destination for nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and those looking for a scenic stroll.
Kylli constructed two Baytrail parks at the site. One is located on the west shoreline along the Sanchez Channel where a new crossing bridge was installed for pedestrians. At the site there are picnic tables and benches where visitors can sit and take in the serenity of the water.
To the east, there is another stretch of open space which reaches to the Bayfront. Three outlooks were constructed to view across the water, with binoculars at the north and south outlets to closely examine the scenery.
Additionally, there are sculptures, water fountains, benches and paved portions to ease wheelchair access. There is also a looping light show projected for those to enjoy when the sun sets. And the amenity building in the commercial development will soon feature a coffee bar and bicycle shop which will be available to the public as well.
“Once the site is activated, it’s going to be very nice,” he said.
