A mountain lion paid a visit to a San Bruno home early Tuesday morning until the homeowner scared it off, police said.
The large feline entered the home on the 200 block of Ross Way around 12:25 a.m. by breaking through a window.
The cat may have been attracted to large stuffed game that was mounted on the walls of the home, according to police.
Officers searched the area around the home after the cat left and did not locate it. No one was injured in the encounter, police said.
