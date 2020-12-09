A 40-year-old South San Francisco man was arrested Monday as a suspect in the November theft more than $21,000 worth of auto parts, South San Francisco police said.
The burglary and theft from a trailer at a commercial business on the 400 block of Forbes Boulevard was reported Nov. 29.
Surveillance video from the business captured a vehicle description and partial license plate number of the suspect vehicle that led detectives to identify Federico Flores-Ortega of South San Francisco as a potential suspect.
Detectives located Flores-Ortega and the suspect vehicle involved on Monday, and on further investigation located the location where the stolen items were stored.
Detectives believe most, if not all of the stolen property has been recovered and it has been returned to its owner.
Police are now seeking to identify other people involved with the burglary.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900, the anonymous TIP line at (650) 952-2244 or via email at tips@ssf.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.