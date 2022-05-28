court logo 2

A Millbrae woman who allegedly stole $146,000 from a senior at the Huddleston Home Health Care For Seniors in Burlingame has pleaded no contest to felony embezzlement, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Kristina Smith, 55, was an office administrator and handled office work for the senior home. The DA’s Office said that Smith allegedly wrote 117 fraudulent checks to herself and stole $146,000 over five years.

The victim discovered the embezzlement when she found she had no money, resulting in an audit, the DA’s Office said. Smith confessed and blamed her conduct on her husband’s alcohol problem, the DA’s Office said.

She pleaded no contest May 27 on the condition of no more than one year in county jail. She must also pay restitution, with her next court date July 26.

