Millbrae Councilmember Anders Fung said he was attacked over the weekend in San Francisco near the Lands End Lookout.
The attack took place around 5 p.m. Saturday according to U.S. Park Police, who responded to the incident.
Fung posted on Facebook early Sunday morning, saying that two young men in hoodies threw a concrete block that struck his head.
“When my family confronted the perpetrators demanding them to stop, one of them gave my family an obscene hand gesture before fleeing the crime scene,” Fung wrote.
He sustained a head injury with a 2-inch laceration and a cervical disc herniation around his neck. Fung said he was taken to Sutter Health’s California Pacific Medical Center, where doctors stitched up the wound and performed scans.
Fung said he expects to recover fully, although “the pain is severe.”
In his post, he called for an end to “senseless violence and hateful acts.”
Park police said officers did not locate any suspects after searching the area. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigation Unit at (415) 561-5151 or by email at SFFO_CIU@nps.gov.
