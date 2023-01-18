Two men accused of chasing rival gang members to a dead-end street on the Genentech campus in South San Francisco and killing one person pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Marcel Earle Chapman and Emon Beirut Brown of San Francisco were given 13 years, and 11 years, respectively, for their roles in the July 27, 2015, shooting death of Demarea Taylor, the DA’s Office said. The pair were facing life sentences on murder charges.
