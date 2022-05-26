A Norteño gang member who pleaded no contest to manslaughter for allegedly shooting and killing a rival gang member in San Mateo has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Nathan Eric Rodriguez, 32, of San Mateo, shot and killed a Sureño gang member on March 27, 2020, and wounded another on Rogell Avenue, the DA’s Office said.
The incident was over the vandalization of Rodriguez’s car, with Rodriguez allegedly telling the apartment manager that he knew who did it, the DA’s Office said. The shooting occurred two blocks from Rodriguez’s residence. The DA’s Office said the second wounded man survived, while another woman was shot at but not hit. An extensive police investigation led to Rodriguez’s arrest on charges of murder and the arrest of his wife for allegedly covering up the shooting, the DA’s Office said.
Rodriguez was sentenced May 25 and must pay $29,600 restitution to the victim’s family, the DA’s Office said.
