A 31-year-old man accused of pistol-whipping and taking a man’s necklace at Hoover Park in Redwood City in 2020 has been sentenced to three years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Jose Guadalupe Gaytan is accused of brandishing a gun at three men near a van at Hoover Park on Oct. 24, 2020. He allegedly took some money and a gold chain, the DA’s Office said.
Police were called and spotted Gaytan in the area wearing the gold necklace around his neck and arrested him. Police found a loaded .25 caliber Colt semi-automatic handgun at the scene, according to police. Gaytan was charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges, including robbery, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On June 3, Gaytan pleaded no contest to attempted robbery and probation violation and was sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison. However, he has credit for time served and does not have any more prison time. Instead, he will now go on parole. His next court date is July 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.