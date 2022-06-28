A man accused of stealing catalytic converters in San Mateo County has been sentenced to five years in state prison and ordered to pay restitution, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Cesar Joel Guerrero, 41, of Hayward, allegedly stole catalytic converters near an apartment complex in San Bruno and other cities in July 2021, the DA’s Office said. He was caught in San Bruno after fleeing in a car, and police found five stolen catalytic converters, shaved keys and cutting tools, the DA’s Office said. After reaching a deal with the prosecution, he received five years and four months in prison on June 27. His next court appearance is Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.