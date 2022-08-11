A man who stole a Porsche from a Redwood City dealership and went on a high-speed chase throughout the Bay Area has been sentenced to six years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jeremy Morton pleaded no contest July 5 to stealing the car from Carlsen Porsche on Haven Avenue Aug. 29, 2020. He pointed what appeared to be the outline of a handgun and then fled with the car, the DA’s Office said. The CHP chase continued into the East Bay and he was eventually stopped, although Morton rammed the car into a patrol car, the DA’s Office said. He was sentenced Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.