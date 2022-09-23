A Redwood City man accused of possessing child porn has pleaded no contest, the DA’s Office said.
Ariel Torres, 44, who lives on Page Street, was arrested Aug. 19, 2021, after a search warrant of his residence allegedly found images of child pornography on electronic devices, police said. Law enforcement received an online tip from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, leading to an investigation. As part of the Sept. 22 no contest plea, Torres will receive at most two years and eight months in state prison, with his sentencing date Nov. 30.
