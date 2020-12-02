A man accused of stabbing another outside a fish shack was taken into custody on $335,000 bail after missing his November arraignment because of the threats of internet trolls, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The attorney for Zachary Greenberg, 30, of El Cerrito, cited the threat of internet trolls as the reason Greenberg failed to show up at his Nov. 19 arraignment for entry of plea and his bail hearing, the DA’s office said.
Greenberg faces multiple charges after allegedly stabbing a man at Barbara’s Fishtrap in Princeton. Greenberg has also been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for allegedly assaulting a conservative activist at the University of California, Berkeley, in February of 2019.
He was taken into custody on Tuesday after appearing in San Mateo County Superior Court. The rest of his bail hearing and plea hearing will continue on Wednesday. Judge Michael Wendler will decide if Greenberg’s bail will remain at $335,000 or increase. The prosecutor’s office wants to see bail set at $5 million.
Greenberg is accused of stabbing a man with a folding knife three times in the head and twice in the torso while in Princeton. The victim was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he asked Greenberg and his girlfriend to move so he could get by. Greenberg declined, and an argument between the two developed into a fight. Greenberg fell down an embankment to the beach and then charged back up and stabbed the victim, according to the DA’s office.
Authorities found Greenberg as he was leaving the parking lot. The victim was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital for surgery, where he was hospitalized for a week and recovered.
