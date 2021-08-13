A San Francisco man was held to answer to four charges of felony threats with a hate crime enhancement for a June 7, 2020, incident in Burlingame during which he is alleged to have yelled and threatened a family wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts.
The man, Steven Cibotti, 56, is alleged to have been intoxicated and approached the family who were dining outside on Burlingame Avenue. He allegedly yelled blue lives matter at them and pushed their table before the father said he couldn’t speak to his family like that. He then allegedly yelled F— you, if I had a gun, I would shoot all of you,” then left the area. His attorney asked for the charges to be reduces to misdemeanors and presented 20 letters vouching for Cibotti’s character, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The judge rejected the request and said it may have been out of character but he victimized a family who were enjoying a meal and giving voice to a protest movement, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The victims, a family consisting of three children ages 7, 5 and 2, had just attended a Black Lives Matter protest in San Francisco and were dining outside when Cibotti allegedly confronted them, Wagstaffe said. The children were wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.
Cibotti is the father of a sergeant in the San Francisco Police Department, Wagstaffe said.
Cibotti is out of custody on $150,000 bail bond and is next set appear for an arraignment to set a trial date Aug. 26. His defense attorney did not return a call for comment.
