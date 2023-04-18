A man who raped three women in San Mateo and Redwood City was sentenced April 17 to 90 years to life in prison after the judge proclaimed he is a danger to every woman he ever comes in contact with, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Alejandro Guevara, 27, of Redwood City, raped three women in three separate incidents during the summer of 2020 before being arrested by San Mateo police.
Wagstaffe echoed the judge’s thoughts saying Guevara remains a threat to the community and a 90 years sentencing is appropriate.
Guevara allegedly attacked a 62-year-old victim around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 5 while she waited for a bus in San Mateo at Ninth Avenue and El Camino Real. After raping her, Guevara knocked her unconscious, raped her a second time and then attempted to conceal her unconscious body in nearby bushes. A jogging passerby noticed Guevara standing over the victim on the ground and notified the police. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Wagstaffe said.
Days later, on Aug. 11, Guevara was arrested for raping the 62-year-old woman he’d never before met. Right after, other departments reviewed unsolved rapes in the county and used Guevara’s DNA to connect him with the two other victims, prosecutors said.
“These three cases wouldn’t exist without DNA,” Wagstaffe said previously.
Based on tips, police days after the alleged rape recovered a “LIFEGUARD” sweatshirt Guevara was seen wearing as well as a silver bike he was seen riding on the day of the attack.
The two other rapes took place 1 a.m. July 9, 2020 outside the Redwood City library and 11 p.m. June 4, 2020 at the Redwood City Caltrain station. Both victims were homeless and the woman in the July 9 incident was asleep at the time of the crime, Wagtaffe said.
Guevara was charged with rape, felony assault to commit rape and felony assault in each new case, bringing his total charges to 13.
Public defender Nicole Lambros said he will be filing a notice of appeal, adding the two were preparing for the sentencing.
“I think he has made huge strides since and he has been in custody and a lot has changed since that time,” Lambros said.
When asked if Guevara feels remorse, she refused to comment for him saying it is best she spoke with him before answering.
Guevara received 1,127 days credit for time served, about three years. He will need to register as a sex offender and not have contact with his victims for 10 years.
