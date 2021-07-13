Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 1 and landed on Pomponio State Beach in San Mateo County, where a passerby found it Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 11:43 a.m. by the passerby at the beach south of Half Moon Bay, but investigators do not know when exactly it happened, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was going south on Highway 1 in a white Ford F-150 truck registered out of Half Moon Bay when for some reason it went off the road, went through more than 100 feet of foliage and then down an embankment and landed on the beach, Montiel said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription