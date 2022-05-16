The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of a minor. Pedro Estrada, 35, of East Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of rape of a minor under the age of 10 and sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 10, according to the sheriff’s office.
Earlier this month, deputies initiated an investigation involving the sexual assault of a minor that had occurred in the county. Deputies said the suspect, identified as Estrada, began molesting a juvenile family member at the age of 3 years old, and the illicit acts continued for the next six years.
Sheriff’s office detectives obtained additional information Estrada had sexually assaulted an additional family member and used social media to make inappropriate sexual comments to another juvenile female.
On Thursday, detectives obtained a warrant for Estrada’s arrest, and he was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.