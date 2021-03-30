A 30-year-old man was arrested in San Jose March 24 in connection to an earlier incident in which he ordered a sandwich from a Redwood City Subway then brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register, according to police.

At about 7:52 p.m. Monday, March 22, the man, identified as Justin Tucker entered through the back door of the restaurant at 758 Woodside Road and robbed it of about $200 to $400 before fleeing out the back door toward Gordon Street, according to police.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Sgt.Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.

