San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a child pornography case.
Daniel Wadleigh, 55, of San Carlos, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, deputies said.
In August of 2019, detectives with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous online tip involving possession of child pornography.
Following an investigation, detectives served a search warrant at Wadleigh’s residence and discovered more than 10,000 images of child pornography on his computer.
Detectives said this case looks like it is an isolated incident, and it does not appear any of the victims in the images are local.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.