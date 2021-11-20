A man accused of stabbing three people with box cutters in San Mateo has been kicked out of his mental health diversion program for violations and will now face criminal charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Alejandro Alfredo Canche, 20, of East Palo Alto, allegedly used a box cutter-style knife to stab a victim in the neck outside BJ’s Restaurant and stabbed a second person 23 times in the face and neck, and then stabbed a third person in the throat on Vista Del Mar, prosecutors said. The incidents occurred Oct. 28, 2019, with the motive for the attacks unknown.

Prosecutors said he had contact with two of his victims multiple times in the last few weeks. The DA’s Office said that Judge Lisa Novak held a hearing Thursday and revoked his mental health diversion program participation, allowing criminal proceedings to start. Under state law, people can be selected for the two-year program and have charges dismissed as long as they follow program rules and complete the program. However, Canche failed to do that. The original decision to place Canche in a mental health diversion program went against the prosecutor’s wishes because of the violence of the crimes. The DA’s Office said he is still out of custody based on the judge’s decision.

He now faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He is also charged with brandishing a knife and resisting arrest. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. His pre-trial conference is set for March 22.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription