A man faces attempted murder charges following an alleged box-cutter attack in San Carlos over an argument following a push-up and arm-wrestling contest, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Saul Yolcastro, 32, of San Mateo, was drinking at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 with the victim outside the Home Depot parking lot on Old County Road when an argument broke out between the day laborers following the contest. Yolcastro allegedly pulled out a box cutter and swung at the man, cutting him down to the bone on his arm and causing a cut on his chest, the DA’s Office said. Yolcastro allegedly ran away, and the victim was taken to Stanford Hospital and will survive. Yolcastro was identified and was picked up by law enforcement a week later while looking for work. He has not entered a plea, with his next court appearance March 11. His bail is $1 million, the DA’s Office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.