Twenty-five years ago, firefighters from California were dispatched to Oklahoma City to respond to one of the deadliest domestic terrorist attacks in U.S. history. Instead of flying back this year to commemorate the 168 lives lost, the group mourned virtually during an ongoing pandemic.
Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman was one of the emergency responders at the scene that day. He said four of the original team are currently working at the Menlo Park Fire District, and leaving town is out of the question during the COVID-19 emergency.
He and others returned to Oklahoma City one year after the attack, and a large group had been planning to return for the 25th anniversary. He said he misses the Oklahoma locals, who treated the first responders with great kindness during their response to the truck bombing, which killed 19 children and injured nearly 700.
