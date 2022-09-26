A group that has hosted programs and raised money for San Mateo libraries for more than two decades is bringing celebrated author and professor Dr. Jelani Cobb to San Mateo in October.

San Mateo’s African American Library Advisory Committee or AALAC, has played a key role in reaching out to and getting Cobb to San Mateo Oct. 1, when he will be at the College of San Mateo Theater at 6 p.m. to speak about the intersection of race, politics, history and American culture. Cobb is a Peabody Award-winning journalist and dean of the Columbia University Journalism School. He is a staff writer for The New Yorker Magazine and appears on various news television programs. The event moderator will be Dr. Clayborne Carson, the Martin Luther King Jr. centennial professor at Stanford University. The event is called “The Half-Life of Freedom: Race and Justice in America Today.” AALAC member Gloria Brown said the group connected with Cobb because he and Brown’s daughter went to Howard University together, and Cobb has attended previous San Mateo library events. The event occurs right before the November election. All the money from the event will go back to the AALAC for more culturally enriching programs.

