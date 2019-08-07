Foster City police are investigating two laptop thefts in two days from coffee shops while customers were seated.
The first incident was at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, when the laptop was stolen at Starbucks on Alma Lane. The second was around 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Starbucks on Metro Center Boulevard. In both incidents, the victims were working on their laptops while at the coffee shop when the suspect approached them unnoticed, quickly grabbed the laptops off the table in front of them, ran out of the business, then met up with additional accomplices, according to police.
Witnesses at the Alma Lane location saw two people get into a black Nissan Versa which drove away by an undescribed waiting driver. The suspects were described as black males in their late teens or early 20s with slim builds, both wearing hooded sweatshirts. At the Metro Center Boulevard location, witnesses described three suspects as black males in their late teens or early 20s with slim builds. The suspect who initially grabbed the computer wore a red and green bandana on his head. The other two suspects wore hooded-style sweatshirts, according to police.
Foster City police searched the area but could not find them.
